General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC went on a fact-finding mission at Techiman South - Baba Jamal

Lawyer Baba Jamal

The former Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency, Baba Jamal, has revealed that NDC stormed Techiman South to gather more fact after the Electoral Commission declared Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP as the winner of the poll in the constituency.



According to him, the Returning Officer has failed to present to the party a copy of the declaration form he used in declaring the winner for the constituency adding that none of the documents are with him.



Baba Jamal said in an interview on ‘Ade Akye Abia’ with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese that even though the parties are involved may have not been present at the declaration, they are entitled to a copy of the declaration form or summary sheets.



He said these are clear evidence the Electoral Commission is not transparent in the elections process.



“The NDC went on a fact-finding mission at the Techiman South Constituency. We went to the Electoral Commission’s office; we met the returning officer and asked him if he had declared the results (of Techiman South) and he said he had declared the results and we said no problem if you have declared. So we demanded we see the summary sheets which should be signed by every party and he said he won’t give it to us. In fact, he said he doesn’t have it and we demanded he gives us the form he used in declaring the results and he insisted he doesn’t have that one too adding that he took it to the regional office. This is against the law.



“If the results are genuine why won't the EC give the parties involved a copy of the documents they used in declaring the results? Because we are entitled to it.” He said



Some NDC stormed Techiman South last week, to demand the pink sheets from used to declare Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP as MP-elect in the Bono Region.



The NDC is accusing the EC of manipulating the figures in favour of the governing NPP



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Presiding Officer, from whom the documents were being asked, declined, stating that he didn’t have the documents with him.



Some of the NDC executives who stormed the Electoral Commission office included; Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Lawyer Baba Jamal, Collins Dauda and Lawyer Victor Adawudu.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.