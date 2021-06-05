NDC warns members against acrimonious campaigns in constituencies

Politics of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has warned the rank and file of the party to desist from the acrimonious campaigns ongoing in some constituencies in the region.



According to the leadership, the region remains the most complex political terrain and the most swing Region in the country which requires more sober and focused rank and file to deliver victory for the party in the 2024 general elections.”



A statement signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Kwesi Dawood after a two-day retreat to review the party’s performance in the 2020 General Elections in the Central Region stressed that reorganization does not mean new internal elections adding that the party shall in the coming days, communicate a roadmap for the reorganization of the party to guide all members.



Below is the full statement.



COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE CENTRAL REGIONAL NDC POST-ELECTION RETREAT



4TH JUNE, 2021



The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region concluded a two-day retreat in the Regional Capital, Cape Coast, today Friday 4th June 2021.



The retreat was attended by the party’s Running Mate for the 2020 Presidential Election, the National Chairman, the Deputy General Secretaries, the National Organizer, the National Deputy Women Organizer (Maame Efua), the National Director of Elections, a former NEC Member and former Regional Chairman (Samuel Adu-Yeboah), Regional Functional Executive Members, representation from the Constituencies made up of Constituency Chairmen, Secretaries and Organizers, representation from the Council of Elders, CR NDC Parliamentary Caucus, NDC Parliamentary Candidates in the 2020 Elections and other leading members of the Party.



This special program was intended to review the party’s performance in the 2020 General Elections in the Central Region, strengthen the structures of the Party and strategize on the reorganization of the Party for victory in the 2024 General Elections.



The retreat thoroughly examined the party’s strategies in the 2020 Presidential Elections, the role of the Electoral Commission, the militarization of our electoral process and strategies for Victory 2024. The Party extends our heartfelt sympathies to Executives, Agents, Members and Citizens who were brutalized at Awutu Senya East, Ekumfi, Upper Denkyira West, Cape Coast South, Agona West, Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Mfantseman, Gomoa East, Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Effutu and Assin Central constituencies. The party assures all members of the resolve of leadership to continue pursuing justice for the victims and to bring the security operatives who perpetuated the crimes to book.



The leadership of the party in the Region has resolved to immediately address the challenges that affected the party in the 2020 General Elections in all the 23 Constituencies, support the National Party to push for Electoral Reforms and embark on a series of programs to enhance party unity and rekindle the spirit of commitment and volunteerism among the rank and file of the party towards recapturing power in 2024.



The retreat acknowledged that our Region remains the most complex political terrain and the most swing Region in the country which requires more sober and focused rank and file to deliver victory for the party in the 2024 General Elections.



The retreat reminded all stakeholders that reorganization does not mean new internal elections and cautioned the rank and file of the party in the region to put a stop to the acrimonious campaigns on-going in some constituencies in the region. The party shall in the coming days, communicate a roadmap for the reorganization of the party to guide all members.



The positive roles of communications, media, publicity and research in the success story of 2020 was noted and commended for improvements towards 2024.



The NDC Parliamentary Caucus in our Region, has been charged to continue to work hard with a united purpose, deepen the cordial relationships with their constituency executives and general constituents, utilize appropriate communication tools to deal with ‘conflictpreneurs’ and hold the failed Akufo- Addo government accountable.



The leadership of the party wishes to express our profound gratitude to the rank and file of the party for the hard work, dedication and commitment exhibited during the just ended elections especially our branch executives, party agents, constituency executives, PCs, MPs, former Appointees, Council of Elders, Senior Democrats, the CR Caucus in Accra, former MPs, financiers and other stakeholders.



Constituencies in the region are hereby directed to put in place plans towards replicating the retreat in their respective constituencies.



signed

COMRADE KWESI DAWOOD

REGIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER