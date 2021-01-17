General News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC wants changes in composition of panel for election petition

Abraham Amaliba, a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress

Abraham Amaliba, a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress has hinted of a move by the party to have the Chief Justice ring changes in the composition of the panel that will hear the 2020 election petition.



Abraham Amaliba told Citi FM that the panel 7-member panel that sat on the first day of the hearing lack experience.



He advanced that some justices who adjudicated the 2012 election should have been empanelled by the Chief Justice as their experience would be useful in the course of the hearing.



He said that though the Chief Justice reserves the right to decide the composition of the panel, the NDC will make a case for the exclusion and inclusion of certain Supreme Court justices.



“There are some experienced judges who should have been part of this team. Justice Dotse, Justice Baffoe Bonnie should have been part of this because they were part of the 2012 election petition and their experiences would be key to the determination of this matter.



“This is not a panel that will sit on the case. This is a panel that will determine the application. We cannot question that directly. I told you that it is the right of the Chief Justice to empanel but that right of the Chief Justice can be questioned. We would want the panel to reflect a balanced panel.”



At the first hearing on Thursday, January 14, 2021, an application to amend errors filed by lawyers of John Dramani Mahama was granted by the Supreme Court.



The court also granted a request to have a live telecast of proceedings.



John Mahama is challenging the result of the 2020 Presidential Election with the motion that the EC committed illegality by declaring Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner.



Mahama maintains that neither candidate attained the required number of votes to be declared winner.



The court was adjourned to Tuesday, January 19, 2021.



