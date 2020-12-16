Politics of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: GNA

NDC wants December 7 election results reversed for John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region has given the Electoral Commission (EC) and it's Chairperson up to Friday, December 18, 2020, to reverse and declare the December 07 Presidential Election result in favour of its candidate John Dramani Mahama or face the wrath of the Party in the Region.



The threat, which came from Northern Region Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Issah Mobila, after Party demonstrators marched through the principal streets of Tamale Township to express their disapproval of the EC declaring Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect.



He said the NDC appreciates the enormity peace brings to the fore and indicated that women, children and the aged were most vulnerable when conflict erupted as a result of misappropriation of election results to favour a candidate.



According to him, the NDC was a peaceful party, which takes the security and peace of the country seriously and would go every length to ensure that peace prevailed and so would not accept anything either than the declaration in favour of Mr John Dramani Mahama as President-elect.



He warned that failure to heed to the NDC’s three-day ultimatum to reverse declaration in favour of the former President will see the worse part of the NDC in the Region.



Alhaji Mobila who expressed optimism about a win for the NDC did not provide evidential support to the Party's claims and only said: "Jean Mensah must declare John Mahama as President because he won the election".



Earlier, the Party supporters demonstrated through some selected principal streets of the Tamale Township, burnt vehicles tyres at the various intersection of main town roads at the glaring watch of security personnel who did not provoke them, by refusing to interrupt their actions.



The demonstrators most of who were clad in red and black, danced to tunes from indigenous drums and Party vans loaded with speakers, while other demonstrators rode motorbikes displaying on them and interjecting traffic.



The tyres, which were burnt mostly at intersections caused heavy traffic jams and kept vehicles at a standstill until the demonstrating crowed moved on.



No injuries were recorded or reported, however, some women who followed the crowd through the demonstration to close were spotted lying exhausted and gasping for breath.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.