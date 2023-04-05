NDC vows to win 20 seats in Central Region

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

The Central Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is poised to winning twenty out of the 23 seats of the Central Region. It has, therefore, charged all parliamentary aspirants to remain resolute, work hard to ensure the

realization of the executives.



"We urge all aspirants to work hard to ensure the Regional Executives vision to win 20 seat in the Region is achieved", they mentioned.



Joseph Yammin, the National Organizer of the NDC in an interview with Ghanaweb said the vision was to win more parliamentary seats and presidential in the upcoming election 2024.



Thus, the need for the aspirants to conduct clean and healthy internal campaign to rally support behind the winning to win the seat for their various constituencies. He told them to avoid insults and tarnishing reputations of themselves to ensure togetherness and unity for victory in the upcoming election.



The NDC was optimistic and confident of winning the 2024 general election, adding that it was imperative to unity to win power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Currently the NDC have 13 seats in the Region and promised to secure additional seven seats in the upcoming general election.



It has targeted the presidential votes from 45.9 percent to 60 percent. Five out of the 23 constituencies had their parliamentary candidates going unopposed in the Region.



They are, Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, incumbent MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essi, Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui, Awutu Senya West and Lawyer Daniel Ohene Darko, Upper Denkyira West.



Also, Emelia Ankomah, Upper Denkyira East, Nurien Shaibu Migyimah, Assin Central have no contenders.



Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr, incumbent MP for Agona East also stand a chance of contesting unopposed if her contender Mr. Eric Turkson’s disqualification is upheld.