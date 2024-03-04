NDC urges cocoa farmers to be wise on December 7

Politics of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Bernard Oduro Takyi (BOT), a Chartered Economist and member of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on Ghanaian farmers to oppose the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the upcoming 2024 elections, attributing the collapse of the agriculture sector to their policies.



BOT highlighted that government budget statements and data from the Ghana Statistical Service indicate a decline in the agricultural sector since President Akufo-Addo assumed power.



According to him, figures from the budget reveal that the agricultural sector experienced growth during the Mahama era but started to decline under Akufo-Addo's administration.



The politician and entrepreneur specifically pointed to the cocoa sector, noting a significant downturn under Akufo-Addo.



He attributed this decline to the discontinuation of free fertilisers for cocoa farmers by the current government, emphasising the negative impact on the sector.



BOT also criticised the suspension of the Cocoa road projects initiated by the Mahama administration to rehabilitate feeder roads in Cocoa-growing areas, claiming that Akufo-Addo halted these projects to tarnish the image of the former COCOBOD boss, Dr. Opuni.



He alleged that the government spent substantial amounts on an audit by Kroll and Associates yet failed to publish the report confirming the project as a clean contract.



In urging cocoa farmers affected by the Akufo-Addo government's policies to protest, BOT declared: "The cocoa sector has collapsed under President Akufo-Addo.



"Farmers should vote the NPP government out on December 7 as their way of expressing protest."



Additionally, BOT assured farmers that the cocoa road projects would resume under the next NDC/John Mahama government.



The Chartered Economist made this call while speaking in an interview on Accra-based Power FM.