Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC trialing violence in Bono ahead of December elections – Minister

Deputy Bono Region Minister, Stevens Siaka

The Deputy Bono Region Minister is accusing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of conducting a “violence mock run” ahead of the December 7 elections in the Bono Region.



Mr. Stevens Siaka said the NDC led by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has been fomenting troubles in some parts of the Region in anticipation of what they would do during the December 7 election.



The Member of Parliament for Jaman North Constituency made the accusations in an interview with Onua FM’s Yen Sempa on Wednesday, November 11 while speaking on the situation in the region ahead of the elections.



Mr. Siaka alleged that “just transfer of votes, the NDC, led by Asiedu Nketia, stormed some parts of the Region to beat up people who had come there to transfer their votes”.



The Deputy Minister added, “[part of the Region] was added to the hotspots in the 2020 elections because of what the NDC came to do”.



“There is peace here but the NDC is creating the violence. They have just one seat out of the 12 constituencies and that is why they are doing that,” he stated in an interview with host Nana Okyere Awurukuo.



The MP noted that “they [NDC] are doing a violence mock run for the elections to see what they could do and we are also preparing ourselves”.



Border closure



Mr. Siaka said, “security is tight at the border. The border has been closed and those intermarriages and those who went outside the border could not enter Ghana”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.