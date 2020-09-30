Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: GNA

‘NDC to usher Ghana into an era of shared prosperity’ - Afriyie Ankrah

NDC's Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The next NDC government under John Dramani Mahama will usher Ghana into an era of shared prosperity Dr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has said.



According to the NDC Director of Elections, the party's Manifesto has all the ingredients to ensure social justice and equality thereby urging Ghanaians to bring back the NDC.



“We need to turn our beloved country, Ghana, into an advanced nation. The first step is to eradicate extreme poverty. We need to make sure that all Ghanaians are protected during the transition towards a fully modern Ghana and unite as one people to resume our journey towards building the future of our nation,” he said.



He said Ghanaians needed new opportunities to develop their talents and skills adding that transitioning from the current economic model to a "knowledge-based economy" will provide exactly that.



“We will fight the deleterious effects of the poor economic management and change the current model to unleash the creativity of every Ghanaian”. he stated.



Mr Ankrah said the result of NPP's poor economic management for the past four years has been hardship, spiralling cost of living, high unemployment, massive job losses and a generally harsh economic climate.



He said the NDC has the record and experience to turn things around to bring relief to Ghanaians though prudent macroeconomic measures anchored on sound management.



“Inclusive growth will be restored to appreciable levels, while the business environment will be made friendly again. The long-suffering Ghana cedi will be stabilised and strengthened,” Mr Ankrah said.





