NDC to unveil National Youth Wing Secretariat and Campaign Office

Politics of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: Benjamin Madugu Avornyotse

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is gearing up for a momentous occasion as they prepare to unveil their ultramodern National Youth Wing Secretariat and Campaign Office.



Scheduled for March 29, 2024, with guests seated by 11:00 AM, the event promises to be a significant milestone in the party's efforts to empower and engage young people.



In a video post on social media, the NDC National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, said his outfit was elated at the development.



According to him, the youth secretariat will serve as the center for operations and campaign activities of the youth wing.



“This Friday, we will inaugurate our National Youth Wing Secretariat. The office will serve as the nerve center for our youth-focused initiatives and electoral campaigns,” he posted.



The post also indicated that John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer and Leader of the NDC, will be the guest of honor for the occasion.



Other invited dignitaries include; the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary; and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, 2024 Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress.



National youth leaders from Nigeria's All People's Congress (APC), and DR Congo's Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) will also be in attendance at the event.



The unveiling ceremony will showcase the dedication and hard work of the NDC youth wing in creating a space that fosters innovation, collaboration, and advocacy.



It represents a platform that will support youth participation, engagement, and activism within the party, further strengthening its commitment to building 'The Ghana we want' in the near future.