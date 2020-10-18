Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: Class FM

NDC to revive defunct industries in Central Region – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has given the assurance that the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will revamp all the defunct state and strategic key industries to spearhead its national industrialisation drive.



The flagbearer of the biggest opposition party, said it was regrettable that many giant companies that made Ghana an international producer and exporter of many consumables, had become a pale shadow of themselves in terms of business and commerce.



Giving an example of such companies in the Central Region, he mentioned Asebu Fruits Processing factory and Ameen Sangari, a Lebanese-owned manufacturer of soaps, detergents, polish, perfumes, palm oil, which also processed teak into electric poles.



Former President Mahama gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area.



To revamp such national assets that had supported lives for over 100 years, Mr Mahama said a $10-billion accelerated infrastructural plan, dubbed The Big Push, will drive jobs and entrepreneurial agenda when elected in December 2020.



He promised to initiate a number of projects that will provide jobs and attract Ghanaians living abroad to return to offer their support for the betterment of the country.



Mr Mahama said the economy of Ghana was largely import-led, thus, the country had become a large warehouse of imported consumer goods, hence, the party would vigorously set up agro-processing zones to reverse the trend.



The over-reliance on imports of basic commodities that could have otherwise been produced here in Ghana is a reflection of the country’s weak local currency, the cedi.



Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhene of Oguaaman Traditional Area, asked the NDC to be realistic with their promises but must be sincere and have the people at heart.



He asked him to be prayerful and asked his supporters to guard against unguarded statements that would inflame passion and derail the peace of the nation.



He, however, thanked Mr Mahama for providing jobs for some of the youth who were hitherto galavanting on the streets hopelessly.

