NDC to reconstitute leadership in parliament – Asiedu Nketia hints

Politics of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketia has hinted that the opposition National Democratic Congress will be reconstituting the leadership of the Minority side in Parliament.



According to him, this is a process of the party at the beginning of every new Parliament.



“We haven’t done that yet because of the court case [election petition]…we started but we got to a point where we felt that we need[ed] to finish with the court case and we will come back to it. So, it is something that we are going to do,” Asiedu Nketia explained to Citi TV as monitored by GhanaWeb on Tuesday evening.



He explained further: “When you have a situation where some people think that these people are not permanent, they themselves do not have the confidence to act in the way they should be acting and then other aspirants who want to occupy their position will act in a way that will upstage or undermine them…”



He said the party will use the recess to do the changes and before they come back to Parliament, the party will issue a statement to the general public communicating the decision to the members of the party.



The NDC leadership has come under recent incessant public criticism for approving some appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration, despite having equal numbers of MPs, and a hung Parliament status.