NDC to outdoor manifesto on August 31 - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfit, Communications Officer for NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress says it will outdoor its manifesto on August 31 ahead of the 2020 December polls.



Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, said the party has had its manifesto ready and presented to be launched weeks ago with the outdooring slated to take place in Accra.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on Monday August 24, Sammy Gyamfi said: "Our manifesto launch will be held on the 31st August and it will be held in Accra."



Meanwhile, the governing New Patriotic Party over the weekend outdoored its 2020 manifesto in Cape Coast.



The two major parties in the run up to the 2020 general elections are optimistic that their policies will ensure the populace to grant them the mandate to govern.

