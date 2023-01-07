You are here: HomeNews2023 01 07Article 1691258

Politics of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

NDC to hold thanksgiving service

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC National Chairman

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the decision to organise a thanksgiving service to seek the favour of God for the newly elected officers of the party.

The National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, will lead a team of national executives and former national executives to thank the Lord for a successful congress.

The party in a statement dated January 5, 2023, said there will be Islamic and Christian prayer

The program is as follows:

ISLAMIC PRAYERS

Time: Friday 6 January 2023

Venue: The National Mosque Kanda

Time: 12:30 PM

CHRISTIAN PRAYERS

Sunday 8th of January 2023

Venue: Perez Chapel, Dzowulu Junction

Time: 9:00 AM