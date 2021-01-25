General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

NDC to hold symposium in honour of Rawlings

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has decided to honour its Founder, the late Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings with a special virtual symposium to celebrate his life and to commemorate his legacy.



The symposium will take place at the Kama Conference Center at Labone Junction in Accra in the evening of Monday, the 25th of January.



A statement signed by Mr Kakra Essamuah, the Director of Communication of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the main speakers at the symposium were Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, a member of the NDC Council of Elders and Mrs Aanaa Enin, a former ambassador and a former Minister of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).



Other speakers include Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Leader of NDC Caucus in Parliament; Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, NDC General Secretary and Mr Alban S. K. Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament.



It said the closing remarks would be delivered by former President John Dramani Mahama.



The statement urged all participants to comply strictly with Covid-19 protocols.



It noted that the programme would be streamed live on all national networks.



It said the Leadership of the NDC wishes to announce for the attention of all members, sympathisers and fellow countrymen and women that filing past the mortal remains of our fallen Founder would commence at 0900 hours on Monday, 25th January, and continue until 14 hours on the same day.



