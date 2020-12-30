Politics of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

NDC to file election petition today

File photo: The NEC of the party has approved the decision to head to the Supreme Court

The opposition NDC will today file a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of the presidential elections.



It comes weeks after the polls and protests by the NDC disputing the outcome which saw the EC declare President Akufo-Addo winner. The NDC says the elections were fraudulent and fictitious.



On Tuesday the National Executive Committee of the party gave it the green light to challenge the outcome of the December polls at the courts in addition to other legitimate measures including protestations to pile pressure on the Nana Akufo-Addo led government to ensure justice for the loss of lives and destruction of property before, during and after the polls.



“The NEC decided that the NDC will contest the results of the rigged elections in the Supreme Court and other appropriate fora. In addition, the party will continue all legitimate actions, including protestations, to press home its demands for the government of President Akufo-Addo to enforce the rule of law and protect life and property in Ghana and, in particular, to take all necessary measures to bring to swift justice those responsible for the murders and injuries and destruction of properties before, during, and in the aftermath of the general elections.



The NDC’s commitment to the upholding of the Constitution and respect for human rights shall remain unshaken,” a statement from the party stated



Speaking to Starr News Naa Dedei Tettey on Starr Today member for the NDC legal team Abraham Amaliba said petition challenging the presidential results will be filed at the Supreme Court this morning (Wednesday, December 30, 2020).



“NEC took a decision to instruct the flag bearer to proceed to court. As a result the flag bearer also instructed lawyers of the NDC to file petition in court….As soon as the court opens, as soon as the registry of the court opens for work to be done we’ll also be in court to file the process” Mr Amaliba said.



Commenting on the possible implications of the filing on the last day per the Manual on Election Adjudication in Ghana, which among others states that election petitions must be filed within 21 days after the publication in the Gazette of the results in question, Mr. Amaliba indicated that the NDC was not out of time insisting the party opted to make sure it has all its facts before heading to the Supreme Court.



Mr. Amaliba emphasized “we are still within time….It is the more reason why we are deciding to file tomorrow (Wednesday, December 30, 2020) so we can cross the ‘T’s and dot the ‘I’s and so that is currently being done. And so the diligence with which we are going about this petition…it is to avoid what you are talking about that is why we have decided that let’s rather file tomorrow and use this period to cross the ‘T’s and dot the ‘I’s.



He also reiterated calls for the hearing to be telecasted live as was done during the 2013 election petition



“In the interest of fairness, in the interest that we have the Ghanaian people follow the proceedings and also appreciate what is happening. Because these are the same people who queued on the 7th of December to cast their votes. So in the interest of those people, it is just fair and proper that we have a live telecast. After all this is not the first time that the election petition will be telecast live. And so following the precedent that we have, my call, is that we have a live telecast” Abraham Amaliba argued.



Meanwhile the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers, CODEO has welcomed the move by the NDC to head to the Supreme Court and backed calls by the NDC for the hearing to be televised.





