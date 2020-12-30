General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC to continue protests despite decision to contest ‘rigged’ elections in court

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice it will continue to use available legitimate means, including protestations to press home their demands.



Their demands, as indicated in a press statement issued Tuesday, December 29, after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is for the Akufo-Addo-led government to act on the elections violence which claimed lives.



“…for the government of President Akufo-Addo to enforce the rule of law and protect life and property in Ghana and, in particular, to take all necessary measures to bring to swift justice those responsible for the murders and injuries and destruction of properties before, during, and in the aftermath of the general elections”, parts of the statement reads.



It is recalled the police secured a court order to restrain members of the NDC from further demonstrations in Accra after the minority in Parliament marched to the EC headquarters in protest of the 2020 parliamentary and presidential election results.



But the NDC insists protestation is a legitimate right they will continue to exercise while they head to the Supreme Court to challenge the election results.



