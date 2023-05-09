NDC to audit 47 constituency electoral albums ahead of primaries

Politics of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set up a special office at the party’s regional office in Kumasi to audit and confirm the party’s delegates album for Saturday, May 13, 2023 primaries' credibility.



The move has become needful following some concerns raised by the party’s flagbearer hopeful Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s team over the credibility of the voter's album after his research team’s audit of the various constituencies album.



This special audit which is said to have the blessing of the national chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is expected to check and correct any error in the album to ensure smooth and successful organization of flagbearer and parliamentary primaries across the country on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to avoid any possible confusion.



The party believes the successful outcome of Saturday’s elections will send a strong signal to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they are seeking to unseat in elections 2024.



The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on 13 May elect a Flagbearer to lead the party into elections 2024.



Three respected members of the party are in the race for the position.



They include former finance minister and one-time governor of Ghana’s central bank (Bank of Ghana) Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, ex-president John Dramani Mahama and ex-KMA boss, Kojo Bonsu.