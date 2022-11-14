NDC 'thugs' clash with police in Kumasi

Politics of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some heavily-built thugs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), clashed with some personnel of the Ghana Police Service to disrupt the Ashanti Regional Delegates Conference on Sunday, November 13.



According to media reportage sighted by GhanaWeb, these persons believed to be members of the opposition NDC wanted to enter the Baba Yara Sports Stadium without accreditation and were prevented by the security personnel.



An eyewitness who spoke to Accra-based Joy FM said, when one of the thugs was arrested his colleagues prevented the police from taking him to the police station for questioning, thus, resulting in some altercation.



“The guys vowed they would not allow the police to take the suspect away. So they fought them for a while,” the eyewitness said.



Warning shots from the police then angered these young men, numbering about thirty resulting in a free-for-all fight between them and the police.



The thugs reportedly pelted the police with stones while the police also resorted to the use of the butts of their rifles.



The police had to leave the main entrance of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to restore calm.



The incident, however, did not affect the voting process.



The NDC is electing new executives to steer the affairs of the party in the Ashanti Region.



Nearly 1,500 delegates have converged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in what many have described as a tense election.