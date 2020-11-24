General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC targets ‘more than 3 seats’, minimum 28% votes in Ashanti Region

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin

The Ashanti Region may have historically not been a favourable ground for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but the party is confident of making inroads in the upcoming elections.



Joseph Yamin, a former deputy minister and a leading member of the party in the region has told GhanaWeb that the NDC will increase the three seats it currently has in the region.



Yamin is confident that the party’s record in the region will see a significant change in the elections.



In the presidential elections, Yamin expects the candidate of the party to poll, not less than 28% of votes in the region.



Yamin’s optimism, he tells GhanaWeb is premised on John Dramani Mahama’s superior record as against that of Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party.



Joseph Yamin who referred to John Mahama as ‘president-elect’ boasted that the NDC will return to power in 2021.



“I can tell you for sure that the NDC will not be counting three seats in parliament in 2020. It’s going to be more than three seats meaning we are going to increase our seats in the region to more than three. For the presidential, I see a minimum of 28% and maximum of 35% for President-elect John Dramani Mahama. It is going to be as a result of the track-record of John Mahama in the Ashanti Region against the super-incompetent performance of Nana Akufo-Addo."



“You can tell Owusu Bempah to prophesy that one and he will get it right. 28% minimum and 35% maximum will fall for the NDC on the 7th of December. No amount of spiritual work by Owusu Bempah will change that for the presidency," he said.



John Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC, during his ongoing campaign tour of the Ashanti Region appealed to residents to vote for him because Nana Akufo-Addo has neglected them.



Mahama said that unlike his competitor he will be faithful to the region if they elect him.



“Nana Addo takes your votes for granted and that is why he ignored you after the election in 2016”, Mr. Mahama told the supporters.



“He doesn't have an automatic right to a second term, so return the party that brings you progress back into power”, he urged.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.