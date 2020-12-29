Regional News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

NDC takes protest to South Tongu

Over 700 party supporters and sympathisers showed up for the protest

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) took another demonstration to the streets of Sogakope in the South Tongu constituency of the Volta region.



The protesters numbering more than seven hundred were drawn from the South, North and Central Tongu constituencies in the region.



The peaceful protest was carried throughout the major streets in Sogakope and later submitted a petition to the South Tongu District Electoral Commission under a heavy joint-security guard.



Protesters were clad in red attires with placards with inscriptions such as “Stolen Verdict”, “Let my vote matter”, “EC must declare the actual result” , “ No Mahama no peace”, Nana must go”, EC wants to plunge Ghana into chaos “ etc.



The demonstrators, most of whom are NDC youth from the various constituencies and some regional executives raised allegations against the Jean Mensah-led EC administration of rigging the just ended 2020 Presidential results in favour of the NPP.



South Tongu Deputy Communication Officer of the party said “our election has not gone well, with the sense that the verdict of the people has been stolen and what we want is that the Electoral Commission that does the wrong thing to go back to correct the mess, we are presenting to the electoral commission to make sure that President John Dramani Mahama is declared the President-elect for the Republic of Ghana 2021”



The protest was also characterised with the use of talisman, chanting of war songs among other traditional songs and prayers.

