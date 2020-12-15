Regional News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: GNA

NDC sympathizers in Essikado-Ketan demonstrate against election results

The NDC members registered their displeasure over the outcome of the 2020 general elections

Some angry National Democratic Congress(NDC) sympathizers in the Essikado-Ketan constituency have taken to the streets to express their displeasure at the outcome of the Parliamentary election.



The sympathizers, clad in red and black, amid brass band music walked and displayed many placards alleging a win for NDC's parliamentary candidate Dr. Grace Ayensu, which was advertently swapped for the incumbent, Mr. Joe Ghartey.



The group since the declaration of Parliamentary results had vented their displeasure on various platforms, claiming that some extra ballot boxes were sent to the collation center with the official seal of the Electoral Commission.



Meanwhile, the over two-hour walk ended at the doorstep of the Western Regional Electoral Commission office where an official petition was presented to the EC Deputy Regional Director.



Mr. Emmanuel Biney, who spoke for the group, said the petition contained their grievances and findings that suggested a "foul" play in the just-ended elections.



The EC Deputy Director, Mr. Asare Baffour-Gyan received the petition on behalf of the Regional Director, Mrs. Angelina Tagoe, and promised a response in the subsequent days.

