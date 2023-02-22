NDC suspends parliamentary primaries in 23 constituencies

Politics of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The largest opposition party in Ghana, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has put on hold parliamentary primaries in 23 constituencies as it readies to elect candidates for the 2024 parliamentary elections.



The decision was announced by the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey in a statement on Tuesday.



The NDC opens the picking of nomination forms on Wednesday.



The affected constituencies are: Ayawaso Central, Amasaman, Afram Plains South, Akwatia, Effutu, Gomoa Central, Amenfi East, Evalue Gwira, Assin North, Pusiga, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Ayensuano, Adansi Asokwa, Offinso North, Ahafo Ano North, Sekyere Afram Plains, Ahafo Ano South West(Aduagyaman) Bosome Freho, Asante Akim Central, Manso Adubia, Manhyia South, Subin, Fomena.



“The Functional Executive Committee will in due course announce the date for the opening of nominations in the above Constituencies,” the statement added.



The NDC has announced that all is set for the opening of nominations for the election of its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.



The statement by the party said effective midnight, Wednesday, 22nd February 2023, nomination forms for parliamentary candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.



Also, presidential aspirants have been asked to pick nomination forms from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8am on Wednesday



Below is the statement below:



NDC TO OPEN NOMINATIONS FOR PRESIDENTIAL AND PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES TOMORROW.



The National Democratic Congress wishes to announce for the information of the public that all is set for the opening of nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 General Elections.



As such, effective, midnight of 22nd February 2023, Nomination Forms for Parliamentary Candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.



Nomination forms for Presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8 am tomorrow.



The Functional Executive Committee of the party has however put the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in some constituencies on hold. These constituencies are:



Ayawaso Central

Amasaman

Afram Plains South

Akwatia

Efutu

Gomoa Central

Amenfi East

Evalue Gwira

Assin North

Pusiga

Tarkwa Nsuaem

Ayensuano

Adansi Asokwa

Offinso North

Ahafo Ano North

Sekyere Afram Plains

Ahafo Ano South West (Aduagyman)

Bosome Freho

Asante Akim Central

Manso Adubia

Manhyia South

Subin

Fomena

The Functional Executive Committee will in due course announce the date for the opening of nominations in the above Constituencies.



Signed.

Comrade Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

General Secretary