NDC suspends its Northern Regional Vice Chairman over attack on treasurer

Regional News of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The National Democratic Congress has suspended its Northern regional Chairman over an assault on the Northern Regional Treasurer Hajia Shamima Yakubu.



Alhaji Gbewaa’s attack on his colleague party executive was reported in the media over the weekend when the issue had been referred to the party’s Functional Executive Committee for investigations and sanctions.



Speaking to Joy News Wednesday afternoon, Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Mustapha Gbande explained that Alhaji Gbewaa “has been suspended for three months.”



But Mr Gbande says the decision is “pending investigations and all other processes that will enable the party to look into the issues properly for a final redress.”



A statement by the party’s General Secretary, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, after the attack condemned the conduct of the party officer responsible for the assault, and mentioned that measures would be taken to address the matter thoroughly at the next meeting of its Functional Executive Committee meeting.



He also denied media reports claiming the incident happened in the presence of a national executive member of the party.



Meanwhile, some youth of the party say they disagree with the party leadership on how Alhaji Gbewaa is being handled.



The leader of the group at a press conference described the Northern Regional Treasurer Hajia Shamima Yakubu as a trouble maker who has had issues with almost every executive in the party’s regional office.