NDC suspends Salaga South chairman, two others

Politics of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Savanna Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended Salaga South Constituency Chairman Haruna Salifu, Organiser Murtala Falalu and Communications Officer Abubakari Abu Omega, pending an outcome of investigations into some disturbances that led to the destruction of party properties at its regional office earlier in the week during a meeting.



The party’s constituency executive committee has also been directed to investigate some non-officeholders who are members of the party in the Constituency involved in the mayhem and swiftly take disciplinary actions against those found guilty and to report same to the Regional Executive Committee within 30 days from today, Wednesday, 19th May 2021.



The party in the statement identified Sofo, Babamu, Manager, Tahiru, Hardi Tuferu and Malik all of Salaga and Kpembe as the youth leaders who may have a hand in the disturbances.



The statement, however, urged the party supporters in the Salaga South constituency to remain calm amid the tensions.



It is said it will “not tolerate any act of indiscipline or anti-party behaviour by any member of the party at any level of the party.”