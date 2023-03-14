NDC suspends 11 branch executives in Asawase Constituency

Politics of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Some 11 branch executives have been suspended by the Ashanti Regional Secretariat for breaching an order which urged them to desist from the use of press conferences and press statements in addressing internal party matters.



According to the Ashanti Regional Secretary, Dr Frank Amoakohene, the 11 executives violated this order after they held a press conference on March 7, 2023, in the Asawase Constituency hence their suspension.



The matter, the letter added, will be heard by the Disciplinary Committee.



Some of the suspended executives are Alolgo Martins, Branch Chairman- Asokore-Mampong, Eric Nana Wiafe, Branch Chairman, Mohammed Sabiu Sherif - Branch Chairman Alidu Adam, branch secretary, Alhassan Fuseini- Branch Organiser, Asamawu Alhassan-Branch organiser, and Mohammed Abdul Baki- Branch youth organiser,



The others are Umar Yaser- Brach Youth Organiser, Idrdrisu Adam, Branch Youth Organiser, Yakubu Musah-Branch Organser, and Umar Harris- Chairman for Concern Constituency.



Reports indicate that the constituency chairman is not aware of the suspension, and that the directive was backed by the constituency secretary and organiser.



Members of the party who have been suspended are yet to receive their letters.



