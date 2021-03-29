NDC suspending me was the best decision – Stephen Atubiga

Politics of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Former flagbearer for National Democratic Congress, Stephen Atubiga has applauded the leadership of the party for suspending him over misconduct.



According to him, the decision taken by the NDC was the best thing that has ever happened to him during his lifetime.



"I’m not angry with my party because they suspended me. I am looking forward to putting things together to serve my party NDC again in order to come back in power 2024,’’ he said.



In a two-page letter, the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee accused Mr. Atubiga of making disparaging and unfounded comments against key party members including the party’s election 2020 Campaign Chairman, Professor Joshua Alabi.



In an interview with Accra Based Kingdom FM on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ with Renold Agyemang, he admitted to a comment made against the NDC Campaign Chairman of the election 2020, Professor Joshua Alabi.



"Even though I have been suspended in the party, I will keep working hard to bring my party back into power because I love my party", he added.



Mr. Atubiga indicated that he is ready to sit down with the hierarchy of the party to resolve issues amicably to enhance the progress of the party.