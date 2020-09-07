You are here: HomeNews2020 09 07Article 1053790

NDC supporters take over Twitter with #NDCManifesto ahead of tonight’s launch

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Former President John Dramani Mahama and his Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang


After postponing and rescheduling its 2020 manifesto launch a number of times, the opposition National Democratic Congress is finally set to launch its manifesto for the 2020 December presidential polls.

Ahead of the event which will take place at the University of Professional Studies at 6:00 pm this evening, faithful of the party are enthusiastically flooding social media space, Twitter with their expectations.

With the party’s Presidential Candidate, Former President John Dramani Mahama already dropping hints of the contents of the manifesto, some of the supporters are using the opportunity to whip up support for the party.

Dubbed the ‘Peoples Manifesto’ the NDC says it will be a social contract between the Ghanaian electorate and the party going into the elections.

And the party supporters are already in the campaign mode ahead of the one thing left to complete the party’s activities marking the final phase of its national campaign commencement.

