NDC supporters besiege EC headquarters ahead of results declaration

Scores of supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have besieged the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the official declaration of results of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary polls.



The NDC supporters claim the EC is manipulating the results to favour the ruling New Patriotic Party.



On Tuesday evening, NDC flagbearer former President John Mahama said the party will resist attempts to steal the ballot.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has taken a significant lead in 261 constituency results collated by the EIB Network.



Out of the 261 constituencies collated, the president has garnered a total of 6, 297, 943 representing 51.69% while the NDC’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has polled 5, 750, 955 representing 47.20%.



The remaining 10 parties made up, NDP, CPP, PPP, GUM, LPG, GFP, and an Independent Candidate polled 135, 748 representing 1.11%.



The Electoral Commission is expected to announce the winner of the presidential elections on Wednesday.



The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa says rains and other challenges on election day affected the timeline set for results declaration.





