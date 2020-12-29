General News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

NDC supporters In Gomoa East demonstrate over 2020 Election Results

The supporters say the result want Mahama to be declared the winner

National Democratic Congress (NDC) party supporters in the Gomoa East District of the Central region have embarked on a massive demonstration against the just ended 2020 elections result which was declared for the NPP.



The aggrieved party supporters say the results were not the true reflection of what was declared by the EC Chair Mrs. Jean Mensa.



Wielding different placards, the party supporters clad in red and chanting called on the Electoral Commission to make the true reflection of the people reflect.



They have also called on traditional leaders to speak out because they insist the results did not reflect the true will of the people.



According to them, they will continue to demonstrate until their request for the true results is declared by the EC.



Meanwhile, the party is prepared to file a case at the Supreme Court to challenge the results.



A member of the legal team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has said all is set for the party to file a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).



The lawyer disclosed in an interview that the evidence needed to support their case at the apex court is ready.



He said Ghanaians will appreciate the claims being made by the NDC when the hearing begins.



Lawyer Amaliba who spoke to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm expressed strong optimism that Ghanaians will support their course when the issue starts unfolding before the apex court.



He stressed that the election was rigged in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the evidence to support NDC’s case is watertight.



The lawyer added they want Ghanaians to appreciate the level of rigging that characterized the elections.



He called for a live telecast of the court hearings so Ghanaians will understand and appreciate the case.



Going to court he said will help in shaping the perception and inform Ghanaians on what happened.



He revealed that the NDC is even prepared to file their case tomorrow, Tuesday, December 29, 2020.









