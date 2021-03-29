NDC still looking for outstanding pink sheets 4 months after elections - Peter Boamah Otokunor

Politics of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised its Greater Accra Regional Secretariat to work judiciously to ensure the retrieval of outstanding pink sheets from some constituencies in the December 7, 2020 polls.



The pink sheets when retrieved are expected to be forwarded to the National Secretariat through the Director of Elections on or before April 4, 2021.



The letter cited by Happy98.9FM and signed by the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor read;



“The Regional Secretariat is by this letter notified of the outstanding pink sheets from the attached list of constituencies and their respective polling stations and further directed to take immediate steps to retrieve all such outstanding pink sheets from said constituencies and forward same to the National Secretariat through the Director of Elections on or before 4th April 2021.”