NDC shouldn't participate in any elections organized by the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission - Nana B

Politics of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The National Youth Organizer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has challenged the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to quit participating in any general election if they have declined the invitation of the Electoral Commission (EC) to review the 2020 general elections.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the "current leadership of the Electoral Commission (EC), lacks the integrity, credibility, and impartiality” to spearhead any review process of the 2020 General Elections.



This is so because, the NDC claims, the EC “supervised the manipulation” of last year’s polls in favour of the incumbent New Patriotic Party, hence, cannot "lead any discussions on the very elections they rigged."



But according to Nana B, as affectionately called, the opposition NDC rather did not prepare internally well for the 2020 general election and cannot blame the Electoral Commission for their defeat.



He added that the opposition NDC could not go to the Supreme Court with evidence to buttress their case simply because they knew they had no case except to continue to deceive their supporters to maintain them in position in the next election.



He reiterated that the National Executives of the NDC did not manage the 2020 general elections very well; urging the party members to hold their leaders accountable for their defeat in the elections.



He, however, challenged the opposition NDC to tell Ghanaians that they are no longer going to participate in any general election in the country to show their seriousness about fighting the current Commissioners of the Electoral Commission.



"The best way is for the NDC to tell Ghanaians that they are no longer going to participate in any general election in the country because whether they like it or not, Jean Mensa is still the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and those other two deputies, Dr. Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey are still at post," he said.



He maintained that so long as the constitution mandates the Commissioners to manage and organize elections in the country, the same Commissioners will remain at post; thus, it will be best for the NDC to write back to the Electoral Commission recusing themselves from any election in the country organized by the same Commissioners.