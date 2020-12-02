Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

NDC should consider amending their candidate, not manifesto – Otchere Darko

Gabby Otchere Darko, is a leading member of the NPP

Ranking Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to amend their candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, December 1 announced an amendment to their manifesto and has since promised to absorb the fees of students who will be admitted to the various tertiary institutions across the country in the next academic year.



This is an upgrade on its earlier promise of halving fees for continuing students of the various University students.



But reacting to the swift change, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a post on social media said that the NDC should rather consider amending their candidate for the impending election.



He said, “I hear the NDC have amended their manifesto with a few days to go. Perhaps, they should consider amending their candidate instead!”





