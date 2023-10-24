NDC should be careful of alleged PPP defectors – LPG Organizer warns

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Organizer of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), Samuel Paa Kwesi Aryee Quaye has warned the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to entertain some persons who claim they have defected from the Progressive People Party (PPP) to the NDC.



Some executives and members of the Bono Regional branch of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) recently announced their defection to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The event was graced by the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah.



According to the Former Regional Chairman of the PPP, Mr. Sanfaa Lucious, about 1,000 persons defected to the NDC.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s Oman Mu Nsem show hosted by Nana Owoahene Acheampong, the LPG Organizer, Baron said, the number of votes obtained by the PPP in the Bono region in the previous election is not even half of the numbers claimed by the leader of the Groups and that the NDC must be careful.



“In the Bono region, PPP obtained 214 votes, in Ahafo 52 votes, Bono EAST 220. Is this up to One thousand? The Party they are switching to should be very careful, because, if a regional Chairman has these so-called numbers and obtained less than half of the number in a major election and they say they are defecting, it is not a threat to anyone,” Baron said.



“It could be that he went to gather a crowd for this agenda, but he must be checked. He doesn’t have any influence” – he cautioned the NDC.



Former Regional Chairman of the PPP, Sanfaa Lucious, on the “Oman Mu Nsem” show defended the alleged defections.



“There are so many parties in Ghana, but we are hungry for power, and we think the NDC is the best,” Sanfaa Lucious told Nana Owoahene Acheampong.



He rejectedd claims that they were influenced by the NDC to cross carpet and that “it is purely based on the love of Mother Ghana”.