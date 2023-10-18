NDC sets up committee to probe Odododiodio vetting disturbance

Politics of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set up a committee to investigate the violence that occurred during the vetting of candidates for the Odododiodio parliamentary primary of the party.



In a statement signed by the General Secretary of NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey stated that the decision to investigate what he described as unfortunate was taken at a functional executive committee meeting held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.



“At its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC discussed the unfortunate incident that occurred at its Greater Accra Regional Office during the vetting of aspirants for the Odododiodio Constituency parliamentary primary of the party.



“After extensive deliberations, FEC referred the violence that occurred and an appeal process that has been filed in respect of the eligibility of one of the aspirants, to a Special Committee to investigate and make appropriate recommendations,” he explained.