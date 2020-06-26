Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Starr FM

NDC scores govt 17% per promises made to the Volta region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region has scored the ruling NPP 17% in its assessment of the performance of government as far as promises made to the people of the Volta region were concerned.



Addressing a press conference under the theme, “Assessing the NPP Manifesto and promises to the people of the Volta Region,” the regional communication officer, Kafui Agbleze noted that the ruling NPP failed in fulfilling a total of 17 promises that it made to the Volta region in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.



He said, “for our President to say publicly that he is committed to marrying the people of the Volta region, one would have expected him to accomplish all his promises and even do more but that’s not the case.”



While making reference to the NPP’s 2016 manifesto, Mr. Agbleze said, “as you all can see from the plethora of failed promises by President Nana Addo to the people of the region, it is evidently clear that he is not committed to marrying the Volta region as he has been taunting, since his words are not backed by deeds as exemplified by many failed promises he made to the people of the Volta region.”



The promises according to the NDC include the construction of the Keta harbour, the construction of the Diamond cement road in Aflao and the Eastern Corridor road, the building of a large sitting modern theatre, a landing site and storage facility, the 1D1F policy and the One Million Dollar per Constituency promise by government among many others.



The party however stated that only 3 of such promises as captured in the NPP’s 2016 manifesto have seen some level of commitment from government, while adding that, “We would be very charitable with Nana Addo to give him a score of 17%.”



These three projects are the patching of potholes on the Ho-Aflao highway, the construction of the Ho youth resource centre (work progressing slowly) and the building of three warehouses at Hohoe, Ho and Dzodze.



Meanwhile, the NDC says it has unmatchable records of achievement in the Volta region to show for the region’s commitment and support for the party.



Mr. Agbleze stated that, “It is very obvious the people of the Volta region will turn out in their numbers to vote massively for John Dramani Mahama because of his unprecedented record in developing the Volta region.”



“When you talk of Kpando water treatment plant, University of Health and Allied Sciences, Community Senior High schools in the region, expansion of educational infrastructure, Ho Airport, Ho market, you will say John Dramani Mahama. It is only he that is committed to the development of the Volta region,” he emphasised.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.