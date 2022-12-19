NDC's youngest NEC aspirant, Wonder Kutor emerges with highest votes

Politics of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: Patrick Biddah, Contributor

The immediate-past President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor, who contested to serve on the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress, has won his bid with the highest votes.



He, together with four others, secured the votes to get onto the National Executive Committee of the party at the just-ended National Delegates Congress of the NDC, which came off over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium .



The 31-year-old, who went into the contest against 18 other aspirants, polled 1,596 to come first and securing an automatic membership to the NEC.



The second highest was secured by Araba Tagoe, who got 1,117, while Cecilia Asaga also garnered 845, with Victoria Kumah-Mintah obtaining 710, and Ephraim Nii-Tan Sackey making the list with 506 votes.



At age 31, Mr. Kutor’s election makes him one of the youngest to have assumed that high level position in the party in view of the fact that it is a position normally vied for and occupied by older members of the party in its history.



Commenting on his election, the affable and dynamic Mr. Kutor told journalists that the delegates bought into his message, which is to work hard to get the NDC elected and ensure that it stays there for at least 16 years.



He expressed his gratitude to all the delegates who welcomed him across the country and in some cases, meeting them late in the night, and even in vehicles.



He congratulated his colleagues and most importantly, the newly-elected National Chairman, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, noting that his victory must represent the victory for all and the 2024 general elections.



The votes of the other aspirants who could not make it are Ransford Chatman Amoah - 464, Malik Adama - 411, Thomas Ayisi Kumah - 358, Najawa Issah – 352, and Mohammed Mamudu who obtained 342 votes.



The rest are Ebenezer Effah Hackman - 331, Najawa Issah - 313, Isahaku Adel- 308, Rev Irene Agbleke - 306, and Anita Annan who polled 282.



The remaining are as follows: Abudullah Ishaq - 208, Famous Kwesi Kuadugah - 179, Perez Laryea - 91, and Stephen Ladzeto who went home with 50 votes.