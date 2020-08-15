Politics of Saturday, 15 August 2020

NDC's rants over voters registration exercise will change nothing - Evans Nimako

The Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from spreading falsehood about the just ended voter registration exercise.



He noted that the fact that the NDC is repeatedly spreading falsehood about the NPP and the Electoral Commission’s voter registration does not mean that the falsehood will automatically become the truth at a point.



The statement by the Director of elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, comes after the NDC said the EC had failed Ghanaians and that voter registration exercise was not a success as it has been purported.



The NDC also accused the president of purposely ignoring acts of violence instigated by the NPP, such as the gunshots fired by Hawa Koomson at a polling station is outrageous.



“President Akufo-Addo looked Ghanaians in the face and told them that he’s not aware of the incidents of violence in some registration centres. Neither has he heard nor seen any of the state-sponsored intimidation, violence and harassment aimed at suppressing votes in especially NDC strongholds.



“He has also not heard about the gunshot fired by his ‘Rambo’ Minister of Special Development Initiative, Hawa Koomson, at the polling station. Obviously, he is also not aware of calls for Hawa Koomson’s resignation or dismissal,” he lamented during an NDC press conference yesterday, August 12, 2020.



Speaking in an interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Evans Nimako, said the NDC is “talking too much”.



“ The NDC is talking too much, the fact they keep on repeating lies does not mean that the lies have suddenly become the truth. We know that the NDC will not accept anything in connection with the just ended voters registration exercise. But they should be informed that their flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has commended the EC for the exercise”, he added.





