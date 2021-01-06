General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

NDC’s protests after 2020 elections unnecessary – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otukonor

Private legal practitioner and member of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen says the demonstrations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the 2020 elections were unnecessary and worrying.



Lawyer Obiri Boahen who was speaking to NDC’s decision to challenge the outcome of polls the Supreme Court wondered why they never thought of that from the onset but incited their supporters onto the streets.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader and Former President John Dramani Mahama after the 2020 presidential result were declared by the Electoral Commission refused to accept the outcome accusing the electoral body of rigging the polls in favour of the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The party had earlier also claimed its candidate John Dramani Mahama won the election.



After the NDC rejected the election result and called it rigged, not free and fair, some party faithful across the country staged series of demonstrations characterized by the burning of tyres, and other violent activities.



However, the NDC in its petition to the Supreme Court said none of the presidential candidates of the two major parties including Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the ruling NPP and John Dramani Mahama secured the 50% plus one vote as demanded by the constitution of the Fourth Republic of Ghana to emerge a winner.



However, speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Lawyer Obiri Boahen noted that, though it is their right to petition the Supreme Court for any misunderstanding, their series of demonstrations by the NDC was unnecessary.



“Generally, if there is any misunderstanding, it is proper to go to court so the Former President Mahama has gone to court and that is fine. But the worrying aspect of is that, if the NDC knew they were going to go to Court then you ask them why then did they go on demonstrations, burnt tyres and did all that they were not supposed to do”. Nana Obiri Boahen quizzed





