NDC’s promises not measurable and attainable – Nii Ayikoi Otoo

Nii Ayikoi Otoo

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Nii Ayikoi Otoo has warned Ghanaians against falling for the outrageous promises and voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, the NDC is on a promising spree and that makes them very suspicious because their focus is not on delivering but just winning elections.



To him, the NDC’s promises which he describes as wild are not measurable and attainable.



For Nii Ayikoi Otoo, the promises been made by the NDC are vote buying gimmicks which should not be given a place in the country’s politics.



“Ghanaians should be wary of wild promises the NDC and its leader are making in the run-up to the December 7th elections. They are not measurable and attainable. They are vote buying gimmicks.”





