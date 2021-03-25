NDC's problem is allowing a small boy make them look silly - Former MP aspirant

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 2016 NDC MP aspirant for the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency and now a reverend minister, Rev. David Nii Abossey Braide, has chided the party for what he describes as allowing "a small boy to make them look silly."



Commenting on the recent sacking of Jacob Allotey Jacobs, Koku Anyidoho, and Stephen Atubiga from the National Democratic Congress by the leadership of the party, he said that the sacking of the three does not make sense.



"Serious minds will never sack someone who had openly resigned from their association," he wrote on Facebook.



He explained that the problems of the NDC stem from the fact that they are allowing the youthful leadership of the Party to make them look silly.



"NDC leadership is very problematic because they allow a small boy to make them look silly," he said.



In one of the letters signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Mr Jacobs was dismissed on grounds that he exhibited “anti-party behaviour.”



“At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the

Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr Allotey Jacob’s pursuant to article 48(1) (b) and

8 (b) of the NDC Constitution.



