Sunday, 22 November 2020

NDC’s probity and accountability march is hypocrisy, dishonesty – Bawumia

The much-touted opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) march for probity and accountability has been described as a mark of hypocrisy and dishonesty.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawuia who described it as such wondered why those events never took place when the previous administration under John Dramani Mahama was riddled with numerous corrupt acts including the bus branding and the SADA scandal.



Addressing students at the Yendi Senior High School as part of his 3-day tour of the Northern Region, he revealed that those are the probity and accountability Ghanaians are eager to see.



“Where was the probity and accountability when they were chopping the SADA money? They should be marching for the SADA guinea fowls, not for probity and accountability…that is the march they should be doing and we will see what accountability they have given. They should be marching for the bus branding scandal, they should be marching for the airbus scandal”, he lashed out at the NDC.



He stressed, “their march should be a march for hypocrisy and dishonesty…that is the march they should be marching”.



It would be recalled that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) last week announced its decision to embark on a march in honour of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



The march, which has been scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 26, is to recognise the principles of probity and accountability that Mr. Rawlings stood for.



The party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in a statement on Thursday noted that recent developments in the country seek to undermine the former statesman’s effort to uphold public accountability to citizens.



But Dr Bawumia has stated that their decision to embark on this exercise is hypocritical and smacks of dishonesty since the NDC has no moral right to do so considering what transpired under their tenure which is still fresh in the minds of Ghanaians.

