Tuesday, 27 October 2020

NDC’s plan to create 250,000 jobs annually on point – Mahama

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that his administration will be establishing 250,000 jobs annually under the Edwuma Pa plan should he win the elections this year.



He said the NDC is concerned about the growing joblessness in the country.



To that end, he said, the party has drafted well thought through policies to tackle the menace.



Mr Mahama was speaking at an engagement with professionals in Ghana on the NDC peoples’ manifesto organized by the Centre for Social Justice in Accra on Monday October 26.



“The party as stated in our Manifesto, our One Million Jobs in four years, Edwuma Pa, Job Creation Plan will be the predominant preoccupation of the next NDC Government. We will create 250, 000 jobs every year to enhance the livelihoods of Ghanaians."



“This also fits into Goal 8 of the SDGs – Decent work and economic growth which must be attained by the year 2030. In order to foster fairness, transparency and accountability in the distribution of available jobs opportunities, we shall enact an Employment Act to provide a comprehensive framework for job creation and labour market statistics."



“Under Edwuma Pa we will create a 24-hour economy where three shifts of 8-hours each a day would be a norm in order to meet the anticipated national and foreign demand for goods from Ghana as we aggressively diversify our economy and add value to our products for export."



“The three 8- hourly shifts will place Ghana in sync with the world in order to prepare our economy to become an advanced one. Our competitive geographical advantage is that; we are at the centre of the world. When America is waking up and Asia is going to bed, we are wide awake in the afternoon. This is why I established the Accra Digital Centre to serve as a major hub for Business"



“The NDC built the National Data Centre and also deployed 4G technology, which specifically is providing high speed internet today and has been a major driver of online meetings via Zoom, Skype, WhatsApp among others particularly during this COVID-19 period,” he said.





