NDC's performance is enviable; no need for unnecessary argument - Prof. Jane Naana

Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has said that his party set an enviable record of performance while in government so they don't have the time to challenge those with a different view.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang, the first female running mate of a major political party, stressed that there is no need for unnecessary argument over performance since it is obvious for people to see and assess.



“We have our enviable performance record which is clear to all Ghanaians. It is not a matter of engaging in unnecessary argument. Showcase what we have done and plan to do, and let those who have a different view also show theirs,” she said.



The NDC and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been campaigning feverishly for the forthcoming general elections in December.



Both parties have been engaged in a comparison of records in government, with the NPP claiming to have done more for the country in less years in government than the NDC.



But Prof Opoku Agyemang has noted that there is no need for arguments since both parties can simply show evidence for the work they have done.

