NDC’s manifesto meant to win votes; all promises can’t be fulfilled even in 10 years – Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Ghanaian investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has stated that even though the 2020 manifesto of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is well-crafted, it cannot be fully implemented even if the NDC stays in power for ten years, pointing out that it is especially overly ambitious following the disruptions caused by COVID-19.



He contends that the manifesto seeks to achieve too much, and is meant to win votes but cannot be implemented fully due to the wastage in the public sector.





“….My other concern is that the NDC manifesto is too ambitious for an ailing post-COVID-19 economy like ours, especially when the current administration is said to have borrowed more than all governments since independence. It will be impossible to execute 50% of this manifesto considering the leakage and wastage in the public sector. The manifesto is meant to win votes and one cannot reasonably expect all the promises to be delivered even in 10 years,” he reacted on social Media after the launch of the manifesto on Monday.



He added that whereas it is easy to promise, it is difficult to deliver: “If the iron-plaited mouth and throat grant passage to a sharp knife, we should be worried about how the delicate anus is going to expel it. It’s easy to promise, but the delivery is another thing.”



The NDC has made some pretty lofty promises which, some experts argue cannot be achieved when they are given the mandate. But the NDC has explained that it has everything mapped out to deliver its manifesto.

