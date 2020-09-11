Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

NDC’s manifesto launch was a coronavirus rally - NPP Chairman

play videoNPP Chairman for New Juabeng North constituency, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang

The ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Chairman for New Juabeng North constituency, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang has described the manifesto launch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a COVID-19 rally.



The NDC on Monday, September 7, launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 general elections.



Dubbed, the ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, the latest document is expected to address all “the needs of the people.





Speaking as a guest on Hot 93.9FM’s political talk show ‘Dwene Ho Biom’ hosted by Chairman KK Asamoah, the NPP Chairman for New Juabeng North, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang described the NDC manifesto launch as a COVID-19 rally.



Comparing the manifestoes of the two political parties, Mr. Boateng said, ‘‘The NDC manifesto cannot be compared to the manifesto of the NPP’’.



The outspoken New Juabeng North Constituency chairman highlighted several shortcomings he found with the NDC manifesto and expressed his disappointment at how ex-president John Dramani Mahama ridiculously referred to President Nana Akufo-Addo as corrupt, saying that even the members of the NDC present at the manifesto launch were disappointed at their candidate.



He added that he did not expect a statement of that sort from a man of such credentials: former assembly member, member of parliament, deputy minister, minister, vice president and president.



The NPP stalwart stressed that John Mahama is a corrupt candidate and has not earned the right to tag the current president and flag bearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo as corrupt.



“He is the master of corrupt(sic). He is a corrupt candidate. He knows very well that Nana Addo can never be tagged with corruption” he said. In emphasis, he added, “I say that former president John Mahama is a candidate of corruption, and he can never run away.”



Watch video of Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang's submission below:





