NDC's manifesto is the same litany of rehashed failed promises - Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described the manifesto of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a rehash of their old unfulfilled promises that have been presented again to the people for votes.



Speaking in the Wa West District yesterday, Dr. Bawumia emphasised that when it comes to the performance and track record in governance, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Akufo-Addo has done much better than the NDC government, calling on the people to give the NPP another four-year mandate in the upcoming December 7, 2020, general elections.



“They’re making a lot promises. The same promises they made in 2012 and never fulfilled any of them. You make as much promises as you like but as I said, if someone promises you a hat, you look on their hat,” he said at Bulenga in the Wa West District on Tuesday.



Dr. Bawumia assured the Chief of Bulenga in the Wa West District that his concerns will be considered by the NPP government.



“I have heard the Bulinga Naa( Chief of Bulenga) very loud and clear on the creation of a new district. We will take that on board and the upgrade of the hospital…And that is why we need four more to do more for you. So please vote massively, Insha Allah, and make Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the next President and bring Salifu Yakubu to Parliament,” he urged.



The National Democratic Congress on Monday, September 7 launched its 2020 manifesto at the University for Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

