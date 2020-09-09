Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

NDC’s manifesto is a fraud – Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah has described the recently launched ‘The People’s Manifesto’ of the opposition National Democratic Congress as a "fraud".



Sekou Nkrumah in a series of posts on his Facebook timeline wrote, “I was asked to describe the recently launched NDC manifesto in one word. My answer is Fraud!”



Sekou, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has been an active social media user who does not mince words on national issues.



The NDC manifesto was launched by John Dramani Mahama, the opposition party's flagbearer who is also a former president, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (USPA) on Monday.



Sekou, a former Coordinator of the National Youth Council believes that both the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition NDC have been doing the same thing since the fourth republican constitution came into force in January 1993 but are expecting different results, something which is not possible, in reference to Albert Einstein.



Sekou noted: “It is time we [dumped both] NPP and NDC, and vote independent! Let’s vote for a third force!



He added: “Small, small we will get there! Even if we get 10 or 20 seats in parliament it is a good beginning to build on. A third force built on genuine efforts to reconstruct our society.”



The NDC which described the manifesto as "a social contract between the party and Ghanaians" organized the launching ceremony in style by inviting non-party people, and importantly avoiding the mentions of names like President Akufo-Addo or Dr Bawumia, a strategy that has been hailed by critics.



Dubbed “The People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and More”, the NDC’s manifesto, explained Prof Kwame Danso Boafo, Chairman of the manifesto committee who is also a former university Vice-chancellor, is categorized into "six thematic areas" to serve as the party’s blueprint as follows: "fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption, and deepening international relations and foreign affairs".













