NDC’s hope of Mahama’s win shows their blind loyalty syndrome – Presidential staffer

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, Presidential Staffer

A Presidential Staffer Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe says the National Democratic Congress is suffering from blind loyalty syndrome hence their strong conviction that John Dramani Mahama will have an impact in the 2020 elections.



According to him, the NDC is waiting for their biggest political defeat and embarrassment come December 7.



To him, their strong conviction comes as a shock because the signs are glaring that John Dramani Mahama is a spent case and will not make any impact in the impending elections.



Expressing his opinion on social media, the Presidential staffer said “You wonder where they get their motivation to still believe John Mahama is still in this contest from. Anyway, blind loyalty syndrome is a way of life and a strategic posterity that helps to avoid pending future shocks. His biggest political defeat and embarrassment awaits him come December 7, 2020."



He described John Dramani Mahama as a desperate leader who is saying just anything to gain power but even with that, he will be embarrassed by the masses.





