NDC's hold in Ashanti Region because of NPP's many failures – Mahama campaign

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The John Dramani Mahama campaign has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost its hold on the Ashanti Region.



According to the campaign of the former president, the NPP has failed to live up to the expectations of the people of the Ashanti Region, its stronghold.



To the campaign, the NDC has earned significant support in the Ashanti Region due to the failures of the New Patriotic Party.



They explained that any attempt to link the NDC’s hold in the Ashanti Region to an alliance with the Movement for Change should be disregarded.



Read Statement Below



PRESS RELEASE: MAHAMA CAMPAIGN DENIES KNOWLEDGE OF ‘SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC FORUM’ AND ITS CLAIMS.



The Mahama 2024 Campaign has been made aware of a statement circulated by persons affiliated with the NPP, allegedly from a group called “Social Democratic Forum”.



The statement suggests that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is over-relying on Alan Kyeremanteng and his Butterfly Movement for political gains in the Ashanti Region.



The Mahama 2024 Campaign would like to clarify that we have no affiliation with the said group, which is unknown to the NDC. This non-existent group is yet another creation of the NPP, who are in panic mode due to growing discontent in the Ashanti Region against their misrule, economic mismanagement, corruption, nepotism, and arrogance of power.



The NPP has failed to live up to the expectations of the people of the Ashanti Region, which has led to significant support for the NDC in the region. The statement by the faceless group is nothing but a misguided and desperate effort to downplay the severe backlash faced by the NPP’s flagbearer for his attempt to distance himself from his own government’s poor governance.



The NDC, the largest and most well-structured opposition party in Ghana, is willing to cooperate with all relevant forces interested in dislodging the NPP from power. However, we have never relied on any organisation or party to carry out our duties and responsibilities as a political party.



The focus of the NDC and the Mahama 2024 Campaign is to organise and mobilise for the December elections with our message of Building the Ghana we want together.



SIGNED:



Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Special Aide to HE John Mahama

Saturday, February 17, 2024.