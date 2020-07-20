Politics of Monday, 20 July 2020

NDC’s claims on Tepa SHS, Prempeh College an attempt to discredit our work – EC cries

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti region complained that the Electoral Commission (EC) prevented its agents from observing the registration process at the Tepa Senior High School and Prempeh College.



But in a statement to clarify what ensued, the EC said “In the case of Tepa Senior High School, the Commission made available 16 kits for the registration on the school’s campus. As part of measures taken by the school to protect the students from contracting the Covid-19 virus, the school authorities limited the agents for each Political Party to two agents. Both the NDC and the NPP agreed to this arrangement."



“Midway through the registration process, the NDC expressed dissatisfaction with the number of their Party Agents present. They consequently requested to have an Agent monitor each Kit."



“The school authorities opposed the idea as they felt that it would increase the number of persons present. In the wake of the disagreement, the School authorities called in the security agents who restored calm. The registration process continued thereafter. No person present was intimidated or brutalised as is being alleged,” the statement explained.



The Commission called on Ghanaians to have trust in the work of the Commission because it will perform its mandate of ensuring a free and fair election on December 7, 2020.



